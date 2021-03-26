Trent Boatright is used to working under pressure.
The McAlester junior stayed calm, cool, and collected on the mound during Wednesday’s game against Shawnee — and helped lead the Buffs to a series sweep by throwing a no-hitter.
“I’m not ever really nervous. It’s just getting out there and throwing strikes,” Boatright said. "I just like to tell myself that if I just throw the ball in the zone, I got guys that will make plays behind me."
Boatright went the distance for five innings on 84 pitches, recording nine strikeouts and allowing only two walks in the 11-0 run-rule win.
“It’s always a good feeling throwing a no-hitter. I was just proud for my team, it was a good win,” he said. “It’s just on to the next one after that."
McAlester coach Brian Shackelford said he is proud of how Boatright has grown on the mound, and is excited to see where he goes from here.
“He’s gone out just like he has in every start that he’s had so far this year, and just pounding the zone,” Shackelford said. “He continued to do that, and he’s adaptable. Game awareness, he’s really good with that. I am pleased with the way he throws. The guy has went out there and done everything we expected him to do and more."
The Buffs hurler was backed up by the batting efforts of his teammates, with Lleyton Bass leading the way with four hits for McAlester, with Caden Lesnau and Gage Dollins adding on to the hit total with multiple knocks themselves.
Shackelford said both the offensive and defensive sides of the Buffs’ game compliments each other well, and it’s what’s helped make them so successful.
“These kids haven’t really played baseball in a year and a half…they still haven’t got a whole lot of varsity experience,” he said. “It takes a little time to gel, figure out who you are as a player…I’d say we’re a quarter of a way through out season, and our guys are starting to come around a bit.”
Boatright echoed those sentiments, and said it took a little while for the Buffs to start to come together.
But with each practice and game, he said McAlester baseball is becoming stronger every day.
“We kind of started early this year that nobody was trusting each other. Everybody was kind of trying to do too much instead of doing their job,” Boatright said. “Since we’ve all started trying to get our own job done, the whole team is coming together. Everybody’s getting closer and trusting each other."
McAlester will next travel to take on Ada on Saturday before returning home to Mike Deak Field to begin the district series against Collinsville on Monday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
