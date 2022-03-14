Stevie Stinchcomb glared at the scoreboard as she made her way to the free throw line and Elizabeth Milligan brushed aside stray hairs from her scowl.
McAlester players grew frustrated facing a double-digit deficit before falling in a 2021 regional tournament game against Sapulpa, which went on to win the 5A girls basketball state championship. But coach Jarrod Owen saw the Lady Buffs' potential that had yet to be unleashed.
“After we lost that game, I knew that we needed to do something," he said. "And I said we have a chance to do that next year.”
So "The Chase" was born.
McAlester used the slogan as motivation toward the singular goal of growing from the Sapulpa loss and chasing down the 2022 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Championship.
“We called it ‘The Chase’ this year. We’re chasing down a state championship,” Owen said. "Everything that we do, whether it was lifting, practice, shooting, it was all built to chasing that down."
Those frustrated looks against Sapulpa blossomed more than a year later into players leaping from the sideline to cheer, cry, hug, and jump around at midcourt of the University of Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center after taking a 53-49 win Saturday against El Reno in 5A title game.
Stinchcomb bounced and cheered with her teammates, clapped her hands together over her head several times, then shared a tearful embrace with fellow senior Milligan.
“Is this real? It doesn’t seem real,” Stinchcomb said after the game. “It feels great, but it hasn’t set in at all.”
But the path to bringing home the gold ball was no yellow brick road.
McAlester knew it would face adversity throughout a tough regular season schedule and a roster with no player taller than 5-feet-9-inches. So Owen said they started the season watching the movie "Gladiator."
Owen said scenes from the movie inspired the small team to keep fighting even when other teams seemingly towered over the Lady Buffs.
And the Lady Buffs showed they weren’t afraid of the challenge.
“Even though we’re little, (Owen) knew we had a chance,” junior Jayda Holiman said. “And that means so much to us.”
“It says we’re scrappy and we’re gritty,” Stinchcomb said. “Just play with heart."
“Anyone can do it, no matter what size,” Holiman added.
The wins started to stack up. Owen said he remembers the moment he fully realized his team had the ability to control their own destiny.
“Probably in that first tournament in Tahlequah,” Owen said. “We go over there and we beat Muskogee, who’s a really athletic team, and we beat Booker T. (Washington), who’s the same way. And then we got beat by a really good Tahlequah team, but we knew then that we were going to have something special. We just had to keep getting better and keep fighting.”
The Chase was on.
Every game brought McAlester ever closer to its goal. The Lady Buffs faced several teams with different styles and game plans. But their game plan always stayed the same.
“We know that we’ve got to go put the pressure on the other teams, frustrate their ball handlers, their shooters,” Owen said. “We’ve bought into that. Those girls, they do it. I’m lucky as a coach to have them because they go and compete out on the floor.”
“We knew if we could get into another team’s head, it’s hard to come back from that,” Stinchcomb said. “If you just get in their heads, it’s all mind games. We try to play bigger than we are — we’ve just got to do it.”
As the playoffs began, the Lady Buffs kicked The Chase into another gear. The wins continued to roll, and McAlester advanced to the state tournament for the first time in a decade.
The next three games would prove to be the toughest tasks yet, but the Lady Buffs never backed down. They won in the quarterfinals and semifinals to advance to the state championship — a game the program hasn’t played in since 2010 — against an El Reno team that boasted talent, size, and knocked defending-champ Sapulpa out of the tournament.
“We knew we was (going to be) taking tough shots, the only thing is to make them,” Holiman said.
And they did. The highest-pressure shots of the game came in its final seconds, as Stinchcomb and fellow senior Elizabeth Milligan drilled free throws to secure the title win.
Just like that, "The Chase" was finally over. Fists held high, Owen smiled as his team rushed to center court in celebration.
“We caught them,” he said proudly.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
