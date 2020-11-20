Hartshorne little league team heading to SEYFL Super Bowl

The Little League 8U Hartshorne Miners will be participating in the Southeast Youth Football League Super Bowl on Saturday.
This will be the second time in as many years that the Miners will be attending after once again recording an undefeated regular season, with a winning streak of 17 wins for the last two years.
But now the Miners will travel to Pocola to face off with the host school for the SEYFL Super Bowl Championship, with Hartshorne hoping to defend its title. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Members of the team include John Gibson, Evan Lira, Drew Cunningham, Kingston King, Clinton Miller, Rockee Jones, Bradley Harden, Rayge Gibson, Ricky Gibson, Colton Watson, Jensyn Whitten, Kannon Bell, Jacob Pingleton, Maverick Jameson, Archer Spears, Chasyn Pinson, Easton Shumway, Jaxon Moore, Kaleb Vaughn, Cayson Williamson, Cooper Ott, Chase Shann, and Bentley Crokett.
Clayton Pinson serves as head coach for the Miners, alongside Jared Whitten as assistant coach and offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator Cody Ott, and field coach Brian Cunningham.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
