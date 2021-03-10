Hartshorne blazing trails in fourth-straight state tournament appearance

The Lady Miners are making history.
After a tough loss in the area finals, sixth-ranked Hartshorne (18-2) made quick work in the short turnaround and took down Oklahoma Christian the next night to qualify for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Tournament, set for Thursday through Saturday.
Coach Mark Woolard said after the game that he was extremely proud of his team, and noted that the win made a special mark for the senior class.
“The girls did a great job,” Woolard said. “The seniors, that makes them four-for-four.”
The Lady Miners will be making their sixth state tournament appearance when they take to the floor on Thursday against fifth-ranked Silo (21-3) at Noble. Before the current senior class started their high school journey, Hartshorne had only been to the state tournament in two previous years — 1928 and 2001.
But now, Hartshorne has made four-straight state tournament appearances — including being hours away from tipoff in last year’s quarterfinals when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. That’s a feat that Woolard said has easily made a mark on the Lady Miners program.
“For a group to come through and pull that off…you know, we’ve had some great players in the past and great teams in the past, but this is the only one that can say ‘we’ve been four times,” he said.
The Lady Miners will get their chance to continue to write their own chapter in the history books as they begin their journey at the state tournament on Thursday. Woolard was grateful that Class 2A would have the opportunity to rest and research for a few days before making the trip to central Oklahoma.
They’ll have their work cut out for them, but Woolard said they’ll have been doing everything they can to get prepared.
“That’s the main thing right now,” he said. “Trading films, scouting, and hopefully be ready for the tournament.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
