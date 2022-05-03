ADA—Lexi Zurovetz’s determination never wavered from her face as she continued her grueling battle. But when the final point was won, her expression changed to relief and excitement as she won a regional championship to punch her ticket to state.
The McAlester senior battled valiantly during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A girls tennis regional on Monday and sealed her spot at state with a gritty win over Ada’s Ava Bolin in three sets.
Zurovetz was still catching her breath, but smiled as she reveled in what she just accomplished.
“I am very excited, and ready to go play in state,” she laughed.
The pair had met once already this season, with Bolin becoming one of the only opponents to defeat Zurovetz during the regular season.
“I had already lost to that girl one time earlier in the season, and I was like ‘no, you can not do it again,’” Zurovetz said. “Because I’ve only lost to three people and she was one of them — and she crushed me.”
Bolin took the first set in a tense tiebreaker. But it was then that Zurovetz vowed to not allow history to repeat itself this time around.
Zurovetz hung on to win the second set and force a third. And once she got out front, she never relented. She mentioned that the match was long and grueling — lasting approximately three hours — but worth it all to finish out on top.
“I was like ‘no, this is not going to happen again. I am not a loser, I have to win right now,’” she said. “I’ve worked so hard all day.”
Zurovetz will have a few days to get back on the court and prepare for the upcoming state tournament slate. She was there last season, so she knows what to expect from Oklahoma’s top competition.
But as iron sharpens iron, she’ll be honing her skills with the help of her fellow Buffaloes as she sets her sights on Oklahoma city.
“Serves, a lot of serves,” she said. “Over and over again. And probably just playing sets with our number one singles boy, because he’s a good competition to me.”
The Class 5A Girls Tennis State Tournament will take place May 6-7 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center with matches starting at 8 a.m..
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
