GIRLS SOCCER: McAlester's Addy Nooner signs with Bacone College

Addy Nooner is fulfilling a lifelong dream.
The McAlester senior was surrounded by family and friends as she signed to play college soccer at Bacone College during a signing ceremony at McAlester High School on Tuesday.
It was an emotional day for Nooner, and she said the moment she actually signed to play at the next level was indescribable.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Nooner said.
She also shared a tender moment with her family, where some choice words and a warm embrace led to tears. But Nooner said it was all about the journey she’s taken to get here and the opportunities that now lay before her.
“I don’t know, my dad just made me cry,” she said. “I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it.”
But before she gets to college, Nooner and the Lady Buffs will embark on a brand new season on Tuesday — her final for the black and gold. And she said there’s still plenty of business to take care of in the next few months.
“Just play as hard as I can and kick butt,” she laughed.
However, Nooner said this day is one she’s going to remember for a long time. And she hopes that she’s helped set an example for other Lady Buffs that are also chasing their dreams.
“I was very nervous, but hopefully I inspired some of my teammates to do what they want (in life),” she said.
