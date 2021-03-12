GIRLS SOCCER: McAlester ready to prove itself this season

The Lady Buffs are ready to show the world what they’ve got.
McAlester is excited to be back to competition with coach Charlette Moss saying her team has worked hard to continue building toward being a force in girls soccer.
“Our major goal this year is to make postseason play for the first time in school history,” Moss said. “With COVID going on, there's a lot of questions there…but we’re hopeful."
The Lady Buffs have been powering forward this season as they work toward the same goals that they set last season — when the season was unceremoniously cut short due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But instead of hanging their heads on those memories, Moss said the Lady Buffs are using those feelings as motivation, relishing each opportunity to take the pitch.
“We don’t use it as something that makes us anxious or scared. We use it more as motivation,” she said. “We understand at this point how heartbreaking it was last year to put in the time that we did and to not get to finish it. So I think this year, they’re ready to go out and really respect the opportunity that they have each time to take the field."
The Lady Buffs boast a good mix of upper and lowerclassmen, which Moss said helps out in practice. The more experienced players help teach and lift up their younger teammates, leading to a stronger team bond together.
“That’s one thing that we really try to do is build a culture where we support each other,” Moss said. “We’re family. We support each other, we know each other well enough to know each other’s families. When something’s going on and they need support, we try to step in and help each other out when we need to."
And when McAlester shows up to a match, they’ve got some new faces they’ve added to the roster. Moss said soccer’s popularity is growing among interested student-athletes, and it’s led to the largest girls roster in program history.
“We just really talk to the players we had all offseason to be patient with (new players) and love on them, and support them as they learn…This is the most players we’ve ever had,” she said. “We’ve been able to really field a (junior variety) squad…It’s nice to see. It just continues to grow."
The Lady Buffs have their sights set on making more history, as they’ll be vying for a spot in the playoffs. Reaching that milestone would mean the world to the program, and Moss said she’s excited to see what McAlester can do once it gets there.
“It’s been a real honor to be a part of the program and just watch it grow,” Moss said. "We’re happy with the high expectations that we have. It’s just really, in times like this, it’s nice to be able to look back and see how far you’ve come."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
