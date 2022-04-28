GIRLS SOCCER: Lady Buffs pursuing playoff history once again

The Lady Buffs are on the hunt.
McAlester soccer embarks on its newest playoff journey on Tuesday as the Lady Buffs will travel to Collinsville to open up the 2022 Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament.
Coach Charlette Moss said that although they're beginning postseason play, she and her team are continuing on the same routine as they have since the beginning of the season.
“We’re just trying to keep our same schedule as we’ve always had," she said. "No days off, and we still practice at the same times for the same amount.”
McAlester finished the regular season with a record of 12-3 with wins over Ardmore, Victory Christian, and Glenpool, as well as district opponents Durant, Shawnee, Del City, and Edison on the way to a fourth place finish in District 5A-3.
The Lady Cardinals recorded a record of 10-4 on the season, earning wins against schools such as Skiatook, Memorial, and Tahlequah, and district foes Glenpool, Grove, Coweta, and Grove on the way to a second place finish in District 5A-4.
McAlester and Collinsville previously met up in this same scenario last season, as the pair faced off at Collinsville in the opening round of the 2021 playoffs. The Lady Buffs would be the ones victorious, earning the program’s historic first playoff win in a 2-1 overtime thriller.
“We know a little bit about them, so we know certain defensive strategies we can use to shut down some of their key players,” Moss said. “On top of that, we didn’t graduate real heavy last year, but we did pick up some pretty good freshmen and I feel like we’re a stronger team than we were last year.”
The Lady Buffs recognize the opportunity they have in front of them, which is why they are staying "On the Hunt" — the team's motto this season. Moss said the slogan originated out of a defensive drill they run in practice.
“You have three different teams where one is playing defense and the other two are kind of playing keep away from the rest of them,” she said. “We teach them to kind of shoulder up on defense and play together, and even though they’re outnumbered, they should be able to win the ball back if they hunt as a pack.”
From there, they Lady Buffs stayed on the hunt for more success. They made history last season, and are determined to once again ink a new playoff path in the McAlester history books.
“We’ve kind of rolled with the word ‘hunt’ after that,” Moss said. “Learning to hunt for the ball back after you’ve lost it, and fighting to get it back after you’re down. And we felt like that would be a good way of hunting for a playoff win and hunting into ultimately a state championship.”
And the hunt for gold starts on Tuesday. But Moss doesn't want her team thinking too far ahead, but instead seeking out the opportunities for success and pouncing on opponents one match at a time
“We’re just trying to stay focused, keep it business as usual, and keep doing what we do — because it’s working,” she said. “We’re not going to change the way we do things just because we’re heading into the playoffs. We’re going to do the same things that got us here."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
