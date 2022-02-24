GIRLS SOCCER: Lady Buffs eager for return to action

The Lady Buffs are ready to make history — again.
McAlester soccer made history last season when the Lady Buffs not only qualified for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association playoffs, but won the program’s first playoff game as well.
The Lady Buffs finished the season with a record of 11-6 after falling in the quarterfinal round, but they have been working hard in the time since to be prepared to return to action.
“We’re just eager to play, really” senior Addy Nooner said. “Just ready to get on the field.”
McAlester is setting its sights on the playoffs once again this season, with the journey to the postseason beginning with the season opener on March 1 against Heavener at Hook Eales Stadium.
Filled with a veteran squad that has been playing the game for many years, the Lady Buffs have been working hard since the start of the new year with practices, weight training, and cardio sessions.
And as senior Allison Bond was quick to point out, it’s helped sharpen the skills of the talented group.
“I think we are looking very good, very prepared for our season,” Bond said. “Our passes are looking sharp, our skills are looking good, and we’re making lots of shots on goals — and we’re making them.”
The Lady Buffs are setting many goals both personally as players and collectively as a team. But after making history last season, senior Caity Clark said she and her classmates want to be able to rewrite the McAlester record books one last time before graduation.
“I want to make it further in the playoffs,” Clark said. “That’s always the goal, but just to make it a little bit further this year.”
