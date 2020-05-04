Multiple McAlester girls soccer players have raked in individual awards for their efforts during the 2020 season.
Even though the season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lady Buffs still left their mark in the record books as two seniors and six sophomores were named to postseason honors by the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association.
After a tough season-opening loss that came down to a shootout, McAlester then bowled over the competition, garnering a 4-1 record and scoring 29 total goals.
The Lady Buffs also battled through to the Wagoner Tournament Finals before the tournament’s cancellation on March 12.
Here is the complete list of Lady Buffs and their awards:
Makenzie Nooner, senior forward, 2020 All State
LeNae Rhone, senior defender, 2020 All State
Addy Nooner, sophomore midfielder, 2020 All District
Allison Bond, sophomore defender, 2020 All District
Caity Clark, sophomore midfielder, 2020 All District
Carsyn Gragg, sophomore midfielder, 2020 All District
Mackenzie Moss, sophomore forward, 2020 Honorable Mention
Mariah Guyer, sophomore forward, 2020 Honorable Mention
