GIRLS GOLF: McAlester takes season-opening tournament win

The Lady Buffs started the season with a win.
McAlester girls golf opened its season at the Wewoka Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs finishing in first place.
The Lady Buffs finished the tournament with an overall score of 430, two strokes better than second-place Tishomingo who finished at 432, and seven strokes better than the third place finisher.
Senior Aubrey House, junior Abigail Brown, sophomore Callie Martin, freshman Taylor Fox, and freshman Emily Shelton all competed in the tournament for McAlester.
Coach Justin Bond said House served as the anchor for the Lady Buffs, shooting a 75 on the day to also finish as the top individual placer of the tournament. She was followed by Fox scoring a 115, Brown and Shelton with 120 each, and Martin with 137.
The Lady Buffs won’t have much time to rest, as they’ll get right back to tournament action on Thursday. McAlester will face the competition at the Punch-Out at the Pointe, being held at the Chickasaw Pointe golf course in Kingston. Tee off time is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
