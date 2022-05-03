GIRLS GOLF: McAlester prepping for state tournament

The Lady Buffs are heading to the state’s biggest stage.
McAlester golf will be facing the competition this week during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Girls Golf State Championship at Chickasaw Point Golf Club in Kingston.
This is first state tournament for the Lady Buffs to appear in as a team since 2014. Then, the Lady Buffs finished in 11th place with scores of 426 and 465 in the two-day event.
But now, the 2022 Lady Buffs bring a new generation and faces of McAlester golfers back to the state’s top tournament with the likes of Aubrey House, Abigail Brown, Emily Shelton, Taylor Fox, and Katie Limore.
The team has seen many successes this season as the Lady Buffs started the year with a first place tournament win at Wewoka, and have been placing both as a team and individually throughout the the spring traveling to courses such as Stillwater, Eufaula, and Coweta before hosting one of the 5A regional qualifiers at the McAlester Country Club last week.
McAlester has even played the upcoming state tournament course at Chickasaw Pointe already once this season back on March 10, shooting a 397 on the day. House also participated on the same course during last year’s Class 5A State Tournament, where she came in second in a down-to-the-wire battle with Durant’s Mikaela Karanja.
House commented on what it was like to play at state after the event, saying it was both exciting and challenging. But she had also made a prediction about this season, and has been on a mission ever since.
"I’m going to get first,” she said. "I have a feeling."
McAlester will start the tournament on Tee 10, with a 9:32 a.m. scheduled tee time, and the Lady Buffs will be grouped together with teams from Duncan and Guthrie.
The Lady Demons advanced to the state tournament after coming in second at the Lake Hefner North regional with a score of 325, while the Lady Bluejays were the final team from that regional to qualify with a score of 376.
