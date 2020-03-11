GIRLS GOLF: McAlester has strong start to season

McAlester golf got a strong start to the season when Abigail Brown and Aubrey House competed at their first tournament of the season on Tuesday.
Brown, a freshman, scored a 115 in her first ever tournament appearance to begin her high school career.
House, who last year placed in the top 10 at the 5A state tournament, began her sophomore season with a second place finish. She scored an 80, just five strokes off the leader.
"Very proud of the way the girls came out and competed in the first tournament of the season. We still have work to do to be at the competitive level that's expected and to also put a full team in tournament play, but today was a big step in the right direction," coach Seth Burgess said after the final results. "We missed out on some good opportunities on the course today, but we will learn from them and come back even stronger for our next tournament at Bishop Kelley on (March) 31."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.