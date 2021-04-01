GIRLS GOLF: Lady Buffs win hardware in back-to-back tournaments

The Lady Buffs have done it again.
The McAlester girls golf team took to Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian on Wednesday, where the Lady Buffs had another great showing by Addison French, Aubrey House, and Abigail Brown, with House taking home the first place honors.
House had two birdies and two eagles in the win, finishing two strokes under par. This comes on the heels of the Lady Buffs showing out at LaFortune Park Golf Course just one day prior, where House also finished in second place — just three strokes out of first.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will travel to Jenks on April 7 at South Lakes Golf Course. They'll have a freshman-only tournament at Sapulpa on April 9, with the full team competing on April 16 at the Sapulpa City Golf Course.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.