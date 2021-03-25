GIRLS GOLF: Lady Buffs off to strong start in return to competition

The Lady Buffs have made their way back to the course, and are already seeing success.
After having the season cut short due to the COVID-19 sports shutdown last year, McAlester girls golf has returned with a strong start to the 2021 spring season.
After the freshman saw their first tournament action to open the season, the upperclassmen got into the swing of things on March 9 at Chickasaw Point in Kingston.
There, despite the blustery, 40mph Oklahoma wind, junior golfer Aubrey House recorded a close fourth-place finish to notch her first accolade of the season. In addition to House's efforts, Abigail Brown recorded a new personal-best as well to help kick off the year.
The Lady Buffs next traveled to Seminole on March 22 to compete at the Jimmie Austin Golf Course. There, weather once again intervened, sending a downpour of rain and windy conditions.
But McAlester stayed undeterred, and — despite not playing a full 18 holes — House earned her second prize of the year with a first-place finish for the Lady Buffs, and a strong showing from the entire team.
With multiple rounds now under their belts, the Lady Buffs will be setting their sights on the Bishop Kelley tournament, scheduled for Tuesday, March 30 at LaFortune Park Golf Course in Tulsa. After, they're scheduled to return a little closer to home as they play at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian the very next day.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.