GIRLS GOLF: Four locals advance to state tournament

These ladies are headed to the big stage.
Two local golfers have qualified for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association state golf tournaments in their respective classes after being named in the top six at their regional tournaments.
In Class 5A, McAlester’s Aubrey House qualified for the state tournament after taking first place at her regional at Pryor Creek Golf Course. House finished with a final score of 80 with a playoff hole to advance, earning the top prize in the process.
The Class 5A Girls State Golf Tournament will be held on May 5-6 at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston.
In Class 2A, Crowder’s Kelsea Motley advanced to the state tournament after her day at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian, finishing with a final score of 110.
Canadian had two of its golfers advance, with Mollie Westfall and Tammanie Anzlovar both advancing to the state tournament as well.
The trio of golfer will now prepare for the Class 2A Girls State Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 5-6 at Cimarron National Golf Club in Guthrie.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
