GIRLS BASKETBALL: Veteran Hartshorne relying on experience and focus

The Lady Miners are hitting the road once again.
Hartshorne is set to face off against Konawa on Thursday in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A Regional Tournament, and coach Mark Woolard said after playing in districts on Monday, his team has had to get back to work quickly to get prepared.
“Things are going to be pretty tight,” Woolard said. “It’s good that we’re playing well, because you don’t have much time to figure anything out.”
The Lady Miners recorded a dominant win against Coalgate to take the district crown, but now they’ll be set to face off against Konawa for a spot in the regional finals. The Lady Tigers are a young team that have seen their share of struggles this season, but still earned an important district title victory over Pawnee to start the playoffs.
But the Lady Miners have had an opposite story. The veteran Hartshorne squad boasts a 15-1 record, with the lone narrow loss coming against then-2A-No. 8 Pocola. Woolard said the experience of his team is a huge benefit, as they know how important each win is and what it takes to be successful in the postseason.
“This isn’t their first rodeo,” Woolard said. “With the success we’ve had in the past, I think we understand that it’s the playoffs now. You get beat, and you’re done. So we’d like to stay in that winners bracket as long as we can.”
The Lady Miners return most of last year’s state tournament team, who still hold the memory of not getting their shot at a title after the shutdown of the games hours before they were set to begin fresh in their minds.
Woolard said they use part of that as their motivation this season, and said they aren’t going to take any game for granted as they look to once again return to Oklahoma City in March.
“It still, to tell you the truth, kind of scares us with all this other stuff going on,” Woolard said. “This has been an even stranger year than last year…now we’re trying to get everybody to the finish line. Hopefully we stay safe and healthy."
Here are the upcoming games, dates, and tipoff times for the OSSAA Class 2A regional tournaments:
GIRLS
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT KONAWA
G3: Pawnee vs. Coalgate, 1 p.m.
G1: Konawa vs. Hartshorne, 6 p.m.
AT PORTER
G4: Canadian vs. Porter, 1 p.m.
G2: Okemah vs. Oklahoma Christian, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT PORTER
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT PORTER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT HOWE
G3: Gore vs. Savanna, 1 p.m.
G1: Howe vs. Wilburton, 6 p.m.
AT WARNER
G4: Panama vs. Oktaha, 1 p.m.
G2: Central Sallisaw vs. Warner, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT WARNER
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT WARNER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
