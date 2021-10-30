GIRLS BASKETBALL: Small schools ready for return of season

Last year was a dream season, but now it’s time to get back to work.
The Cowgirls make their way back to the court following a Class B State Runner-Up finish last season. After last year’s special, historic run, coach James Pannell said
"I always tell the girls ‘make sure you enjoy the special moments.’ And that’s certainly one of the special moments to make a run like that and to do something Kiowa’s never done,” he said. "It’s going to be fond memories for years to come.”
But now, it’s a new team with a slightly different look.
Although a portion of the lineup was lost to graduation, the Cowgirls still see a return of players such as Chloe Crawley, Ella Stone, and Keely Couch — all whom played significant minutes for Kiowa.
And after everything his team went through last year, Pannell didn’t shy away when asked about how the season ended back in March.
They’re an unbelievable set of kids, they’re an unbelievable set of athletes. They’ve really been through quite a bit,” Pannell said. “But what they really are...even the young ones, they are such competitors. That’s what we’ve always known about them.”
Kiowa will open its season on the road against Pittsburg on Nov. 2.
PITTSBURG
The Lady Panthers return the their lineup from last season’s team, which was one game away from a state tournament birth. 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team members Catyn and Camryn Graham, Paege Kinsey, and Trinity Wiseman all return, averaging 17.5 points, 8.8 points, 9.0 points, and 11.9 points per game, respectively.
Pittsburg finished the 2020-2021 season as district and regional champions with an area finals appearance.
The Lady Panthers will open the season on Nov. 2 against Kiowa.
STUART
The Lady Hornets return to action this season with a renewed fervor, looking to continue with their fast-paced, gritty style of play. 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team members Braelyn Blasengame and Haili Igou are two of the top returners to the Stuart lineup, averaging 9.5 and 9.0 points per game last season, respectively.
Stuart finished its 2020-2021 season with a district title and regional consolation title, along with an area tournament appearance. The Lady Hornets will open the season on Nov. 4 on the road against Butner.
CROWDER
The Lady Demons had an impressive resume last season, culminating in a state tournament appearance. Although prolific pieces such as Judah Owen and Hali Bailey have since graduated, Crowder still sees the return of 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team members Maggie Sockey — committed to Oral Roberts University — as well as Madi White and Kylie Smith.
Sockey finished last season averaging 17.8 points per game, while Smith and White had 9.6 and 8.6 points per game each.
Crowder will open the season on Nov. 5 against McCurtain.
INDIANOLA
The Warriorettes look to continue to build from last year’s hard-working team. With last year’s leading scorer Bella Santine now gone after graduation, Indianola will see the rise of fresh talent moving up to fill in and usher in a new season.
Indianola finished the 2020-2021 season as district runner-up and a regional tournament appearance. The Warriorettes will open the season on Nov. 2 at McCurtain.
HAILEYVILLE
The Lady Warriors experienced a growing and learning year during the 2020-2021 season, and will look to use that experience to take the next step. With a fresh squad and a new goals, Haileyville will be ready to face the challenges of a new season.
Haileyville will open the season on Nov. 1 against Eagletown.
