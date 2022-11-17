Catyn Graham took a moment to look around the gym and soak up the scene.
The Pittsburg senior guard signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball for Oklahoma Baptist next season during a signing ceremony at the school, and Graham said it was a feel-good moment that she has been looking forward to for quite some time.
"It's great," she said. "Me and Camryn (Graham) have been practicing for so long, it's good to see it actually work out."
Graham signed her commitment sitting directly next to the gold ball trophy she and her teammates earned back in March when Pittsburg was crowned Class B State Champions. She said every time she looks at the trophy, it reminds her of the blessings that have come to her and the small town.
"I think it means a lot to Pittsburg and just the whole community," she said. "And just for us to come together and have that, I think it means a lot to everybody."
Graham began her basketball career early in elementary school, and has grown up on the hardwood. She said her favorite part of the game comes when the team runs out onto the floor to the roar of the home fans.
"I like the crowd when I walk on the floor, like just the feeling of it," she said. "It's so loud in here."
This season will be Graham's last as a Lady Panther, and while she's going to miss it, she said it has also given her opportunities that will last beyond graduation.
"I'm excited for the future," she said. "I'm sad this is the last season here, but I think the future will be good for me."
Outside of her college athletics career, Graham said she will also major in biology, with the eventual goal of becoming a physical therapist.
"I'll have to go back to school for that. It's going to take forever," she laughed.
Graham thanked her family and coaches for helping support her and lead her to this point. She admitted her travel ball coach was the one that helped her get in touch with OBU, and Graham knew it was the perfect place from her first visit.
"It made me super excited. The campus is super nice, and I think I'll fit in really well up there," she said.
Although Graham will be seeing her high school career come to an end, she knows that she and her teammates have set a new standard at the school. And she imparted some advice on the next generation who will be looking to achieve their dreams just as she has done.
"Just keep working," Graham said. "You have to practice a lot to be good, and I think they've just got to put in the work and it'll all work out."
