GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pittsburg Lady Panthers gearing up for Mid-America Classic slate

The Lady Panthers will have one more hurrah in 2022.
Pittsburg will face the gauntlet of competition in the historic Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic Dec. 28-30 at East Central University's Robert S. Kerr Activities Center in Ada.
A southeastern Oklahoma staple since 1976, the Mid-America Classic is a prestigious event that brings in some of the top girls basketball programs in Oklahoma and surrounding states to face off in a celebration of girls basketball.
Pittsburg was invited to the tournament following earning the program's first-ever girls basketball Class B State Championship in March. The Lady Panthers will face off against Tuttle, the Class 4A runner-up, in the opening round of the tournament.
Other teams in this year's tournament include Bethel, Ada, Frontier, Carl Albert, Caddo, and Georgetown, Texas.
The Mid-America Classic was founded by Bertha Frank Teague, an innovator among girls and women's basketball. During her 43 years at the helm at Byng, Teague amasses a record of 1,157 wins to just 115 losses — making her one of the winningest coaches in girls basketball, despite never playing the sport.
Teague coached Byng to 38 conference titles, 27 district championships, 22 state tournament appearances, seven runner-up finishes, and eight state championships.
Given the moniker "Mrs. Basketball of Oklahoma," Teague was one of the founders of the Oklahoma High School Girls Basketball Coaches Association and became its first president.
She served on the National Rules Committee of the Division of Girls and Women's Sports, and has been inducted into the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame, the National High School Sports Hall of Fame, the Missouri Basketball Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Girls High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and was the first women ever to be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
Here is the complete 2022 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic:
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
G1: Tuttle vs. Pittsburg, 3 p.m.
G2: Carl Albert vs. Caddo, 4:30 p.m.
G3: Georgetown, Texas vs. Bethel, 6:30 p.m.
G4: Ada vs. Frontier, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
G5: Loser G2 vs. Loser G1, 3 p.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 4:30 p.m.
G7: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 6:30 p.m.
G8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
G9: Loser G6 vs. Loser G5, 3 p.m. (Seventh Place)
G10: Winner G6 vs. Winner G5, 4:30 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
G11: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 6:30 p.m. (Third Place)
G12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 8 p.m. (Championship)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.