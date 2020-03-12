GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pitt 8 All-Conference selections announced

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoKiowa's Kye Stone was named the Pitt 8 All-Conference MVP after helping lead her team to a successful season, including a state tournament appearance.

The Pitt 8 Conference has announced the selection of the All-Conference teams and awards for girls basketball.

Kiowa's Kye Stone was named the conference's Most Valuable Player after the dominant paint presence helped lead the team to a 23-8 record and a birth in the 2020 Class A state basketball tournament. The Cowgirls were defeated in the quarterfinals by Hydro-Eakly.

Cowgirls coach James Pannell was named the conference Coach of the Year after he saw many successes this season. Kiowa won the 2020 Pitt 8 title for the first time since back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. Pannell and his team went on to make a run in the playoffs, securing district, regional, and area consolation titles to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

The following is the complete team as selected by conference coaches:

MVP: Kye Stone, Kiowa

Coach of the Year: James Pannell, Kiowa

FIRST TEAM

Maggie Sockey, Crowder

Catyn Graham, Pittsburg

Brasen Hackler, Kiowa

Audrey Johnston, Kiowa

Hailey Bailey, Crowder

SECOND TEAM

Judah Owen, Crowder

Paige Grimes, Kiowa

Jacey Meredith, Kiowa

Hailey Igou, Stuart

Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

