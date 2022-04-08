The postseason accolades continue for area basketball teams.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its All State and All-Star by Class selections for girls basketball on Thursday, with multiple players being honored.
McAlester’s Stevie Stinchcomb and Elizabeth Milligan were both named to the Large East All State team. The pair averaged 17.1 and 14.5 points per game, respectively, and helped lead the Lady Buffs to the 2022 Class 5A state title — the first for the program in more than a decade. Both players will continue their careers at Emporia State University next season.
Crowder’s Maggie Sockey was also selected to All State honors for the Small East team. The Oral Roberts signee had another standout season, averaging 22.4 points per game as she led the Demonettes to another deep playoff run resulting in an area tournament berth.
Pittsburg’s Trinity Wiseman was also selected to the Small East All State roster. Wiseman averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 assists per game as she helped lead the Lady Panthers to the 2022 Class B state championship — the first gold ball for the school in any sport.
The OCA announced its list of All Stars by Class as well, with Stinchcomb, Milligan, Sockey, and Wiseman all being named, as well as Crowder's Kylie Smith and Madi White, and Stuart's Braelyn Blasengame.
In addition to player honors, Crowder’s Ashley Rush was awarded coaching honors for her efforts leading her team this season. The Demonettes finished with a record of 20-5 and made a deep playoff run despite only having six players on the roster.
Rush will assist Perry’s Paul Duncan, who was awarded the head coaching duties for the Small East All State team.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games are scheduled for July 28 at the Frank Herald Field House in Jenks.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
