GIRLS BASKETBALL: New-look Hartshorne building a winning tradition

This isn’t the usual brand of Hartshorne basketball.
That’s the sentiment shared by teammates Holli Lindley and Ashton Hackler as they helped lead the Lady Miners to a third consecutive trip to the girls basketball state tournament. After defeating Fairland in the Area II consolation finals on March 7, Lindley was almost at a loss for words.
“I’m kind of speechless,” Lindley said. “This is a new road for us, but I’m excited.”
Hartshorne will open the Class 2A state tournament at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday against Silo in Mustang.
The Lady Miners have been making waves all season long and playing like a well-oiled machine. Hackler said things have gone so well because of how they play team basketball.
“It does come naturally,” Hackler said. “But that’s something we really wanted to focus on in order to advance further in the state tournament.”
Last season, the Lady Miners recorded their first-ever victory at state with a win over Vanoss. They advanced to the semifinal round where they saw the season come to an end after a tough battle with Howe.
Hackler said her team knows what is at stake as they prepare to once again represent their hometown. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t enjoying the journey either.
“We’re just kind of soaking in the moment,” Hackler said. “But we’ll prepare the same way we do every time. (We’ll be) back on focus.”
Since the current group of Lady Miners have some experience playing at state, Lindley noted that anybody could win at any time. That means that her team will have to come ready to play every night and leave it all out on the floor.
“It’s anybody’s game,” Lindley said. “It’s who shows up that game.”
The team that will be showing up on Thursday is a little different than what fans may have seen in the past. It’s a new brand of Lady Miner basketball, but one that has provided a winning formula all season.
Lindley and Hackler both said it’s hard to explain what has changed with the team, but it’s provided them with a whole new passion for the game.
“We have kind of a whole new look,” Lindley said. “It used to be it was a lot of athleticism, and we had some girls who were bigger inside. We had to find a way to work with the girls we had and the championship mindset every game.”
“It’s intensity and fire,” Hackler added. “It’s changed our entire mindset.”
But no matter the team identity, it will still be Hartshorne basketball. The Lady Miners haven’t just built a team, they’ve helped build a winning program. And that’s all thanks to a group of girls all playing for the same dream.
“Even if we’re down, no matter what, that same night or that same day, everybody’s making sure everyone is okay and get their minds cleared,” Lindley said. “It’s a new day every day."
