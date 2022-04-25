GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester's Milligan signs with Emporia State

Elizabeth Milligan is headed to the next level.
The McAlester senior was surrounded by her loved ones as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball with Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas, next season during a signing ceremony at the high school on Monday.
“I’m excited, I’m ready to go,” Milligan said.
Milligan forever etched her name into McAlester athletic history as she and the Lady Buffs secured the program's fourth state title this season. She averaged 14.5 points per game, and was named as an 2022 Oklahoma Coaches Association All State team member, as well as first team member of the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area girls basketball team.
But now, Milligan will be heading to Kansas to continue her career. However, she won't be alone as she will be joined by fellow senior and Lady Buff teammates Stevie Stinchcomb — who signed to play for the Lady Hornets earlier this year.
“It’ll be exciting because I’ll know somebody when I go to college. And I guess it’ll be easier to make friends because you’ll already have one person, especially when we live so far away,” Milligan said. “But it’ll be good, and I’ll have someone on the team too and not just a friend there.”
Milligan said there were many things she enjoyed about Emporia that led to her decision to become a Lady Hornet. But the strongest case she made was how much she thought it was like her home town program at McAlester.
“Probably going to go play with a teammate, and they play a lot like we play here,” Milligan said. “And the coach is really nice, I like him. It’s just a lot like how we play here, so I’m excited to go play up there in the same way.”
Milligan smiled as she looked around the room as some of those that are closest to her were joining in her celebratory day. She was extremely grateful not only for the opportunities that lie ahead in her next chapter, but also for the tremendous amount of support she's had from all of her loved ones along the way.
“I’m lucky to have friends and family around me to support me, and it’s fun,” she said with a laugh. “I like it."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
