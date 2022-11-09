Jayda Holiman is headed to the next level.
The Lady Buffs senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a signing ceremony at McAlester High School on Wednesday.
Holiman said she had been looking forward to the day for quite some time, and that it was a result of years of hard work.
“I’m very excited, and I feel like I’m blessed,” she said. “It’s well-earned, and I feel like I’ve put in so much work.”
Holiman said she has seemingly been involved with basketball her entire life. She grew up watching her older brother, and began her own career in third grade. Her love for the game has only grown since then, but Holiman admitted that it was almost destiny she found that passion on the hardwood.
“We’re a basketball family,” she laughed. “I tried it out, and I just never stopped.”
Holiman has already made a name for herself in McAlester, being one of the puzzle pieces that contributed to the Lady Buffs earning the 2022 Class 5A State Championship — the program’s fourth state title.
But even after playing on the state’s biggest stage, Holiman said she always finds a way to calm herself down and lock in before a game.
“I just visualize myself in the game before I play it,” she said. “I study, I watch a lot of film so I can prepare myself.”
And then once she hits the floor, she said all it takes is her first defensive stop to help propel her throughout the rest of the game.
“Once I get a stop, I don’t want to stop,” Holiman said. “It gets me riled up to keep getting stops, and steals, and going to score.”
Holiman will have one final season with the Lady Buffs before making her move to Edinburgh, Texas, after graduation. But even after all the success, she said she stays hungry for more as she prepares for the collegiate level.
But still, Holiman smiled as she soaked up the scenes of her signing day ceremony, surrounded by family, friends, and teammates.
“I feel blessed, and I feel happy,” she said. “When you work hard, dreams do come true. So it’s really eye-opening for me, and I’m glad to continue (my career).”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
