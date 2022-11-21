GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases Thanksgiving break scrimmage schedule

Multiple teams will be in action as McAlester girls basketball hosts its annual Thanksgiving break scrimmages on Tuesday.
McAlester will see a convergence of many other teams such as El Reno, Tahlequah, Holdenville and more in a day beginning at 9 a.m. and filled with hoops action to prepare for the upcoming season.
The Lady Buffs finished last season by earning the program's fourth state championship with a 53-49 win over El Reno. The season-opener for the Lady Buffs will take place on Nov. 29 at Hugo before opening the home slate on Dec. 6 against Broken Bow.
Here is the complete McAlester girls basketball scrimmage schedule, along with which court the teams will be playing:
9 A.M.
Strother vs. Wright City, West
Tushka vs. Calvin, Center
Gore vs. Clayton, East
9:30 A.M.
Jenks vs. Tahlequah, West
Wetumka vs. Clayton, Center
McAlester Gold vs. Jenks JV, East
10 A.M.
Calvin vs. Wright City, West
Tushka vs. Strother, Center
Porum vs. Holdenville, East
10:30 A.M.
Tahlequah vs. Durant, West
Gore vs. Wetumka, Center
Glenpool JV vs. Jenks JV, East
11 A.M.
Jenks vs. Muskogee, West
Tulsa Kipp vs. Holdenville, Center
Tushka vs. Wright City, East
11:30 A.M.
El Reno vs. Glenpool, West
Calvin vs. Clayton, Center
Strother vs. Porum, East
NOON
Tahlequah vs. Madill, West
Holdenville vs. Marietta, Center
Glenpool JV vs. Madill JV, East
12:30 P.M.
Jenks vs. Durant, West
Gore vs. McAlester White, Center
Holdenville JV vs. Porum JV, East
1 P.M.
Muskogee vs. Lawton Mac, West
Wetumka vs. Tulsa Kipp, Center
Porum vs. Tushka, East
1:30 P.M.
El Reno vs. McAlester Black, West
Strother vs. Glenpool, Center
Wright City vs. Clayton, East
2 P.M.
Lawton Mac vs. Tahlequah, West
Holdenville vs. Madill, Center
Madill JV vs. McAlester Gold, East
2:30 P.M.
Jenks vs. Glenpool, West
Muskogee vs. El Reno, Center
Holdenville JV vs. Jenks JV, East
3 P.M.
Tulsa Kipp vs. Marietta, West
Gore vs. Clayton, Center
Wetumka vs. Calvin, East
3:30 P.M.
McAlester Black vs. Lawton Mac, West
El Reno vs. Durant, Center
Gore vs. McAlester Gold, East
4 P.M.
Madill vs. Jenks JV, West
Marietta vs. Clayton, Center
Madill JV vs. Holdenville JV, East
4:30 P.M.
Lawton Mac vs. Durant, West
McAlester Black vs. Muskogee, Center
Glenpool vs. Tulsa Kipp, East
5 P.M.
Madill vs. Marietta, Center
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
