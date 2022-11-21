GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases Thanksgiving break scrimmage schedule

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Lady Buffaloes will be hosting their annual Thanksgiving break scrimmages on Tuesday, with teams from around the state coming to hoop in McAlester.

Multiple teams will be in action as McAlester girls basketball hosts its annual Thanksgiving break scrimmages on Tuesday.

McAlester will see a convergence of many other teams such as El Reno, Tahlequah, Holdenville and more in a day beginning at 9 a.m. and filled with hoops action to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Lady Buffs finished last season by earning the program's fourth state championship with a 53-49 win over El Reno. The season-opener for the Lady Buffs will take place on Nov. 29 at Hugo before opening the home slate on Dec. 6 against Broken Bow.

Here is the complete McAlester girls basketball scrimmage schedule, along with which court the teams will be playing:

9 A.M.

Strother vs. Wright City, West

Tushka vs. Calvin, Center

Gore vs. Clayton, East

9:30 A.M.

Jenks vs. Tahlequah, West

Wetumka vs. Clayton, Center

McAlester Gold vs. Jenks JV, East

10 A.M.

Calvin vs. Wright City, West

Tushka vs. Strother, Center

Porum vs. Holdenville, East

10:30 A.M.

Tahlequah vs. Durant, West

Gore vs. Wetumka, Center

Glenpool JV vs. Jenks JV, East

11 A.M.

Jenks vs. Muskogee, West

Tulsa Kipp vs. Holdenville, Center

Tushka vs. Wright City, East

11:30 A.M.

El Reno vs. Glenpool, West

Calvin vs. Clayton, Center

Strother vs. Porum, East

NOON

Tahlequah vs. Madill, West

Holdenville vs. Marietta, Center

Glenpool JV vs. Madill JV, East

12:30 P.M.

Jenks vs. Durant, West

Gore vs. McAlester White, Center

Holdenville JV vs. Porum JV, East

1 P.M.

Muskogee vs. Lawton Mac, West

Wetumka vs. Tulsa Kipp, Center

Porum vs. Tushka, East

1:30 P.M.

El Reno vs. McAlester Black, West

Strother vs. Glenpool, Center

Wright City vs. Clayton, East

2 P.M.

Lawton Mac vs. Tahlequah, West

Holdenville vs. Madill, Center

Madill JV vs. McAlester Gold, East

2:30 P.M.

Jenks vs. Glenpool, West

Muskogee vs. El Reno, Center

Holdenville JV vs. Jenks JV, East

3 P.M.

Tulsa Kipp vs. Marietta, West

Gore vs. Clayton, Center

Wetumka vs. Calvin, East

3:30 P.M.

McAlester Black vs. Lawton Mac, West

El Reno vs. Durant, Center

Gore vs. McAlester Gold, East

4 P.M.

Madill vs. Jenks JV, West

Marietta vs. Clayton, Center

Madill JV vs. Holdenville JV, East

4:30 P.M.

Lawton Mac vs. Durant, West

McAlester Black vs. Muskogee, Center

Glenpool vs. Tulsa Kipp, East

5 P.M.

Madill vs. Marietta, Center

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you