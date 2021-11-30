GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester prepped for start of new season

It’s time for the Lady Buffs to officially start the season.
McAlester is returning to action as they open up their season at home in Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday with a matchup against Hugo.
Coach Jarrod Owen's squad is filled to the brim with explosive, experienced talent. But the journey to get to this point started long before the season began, and senior Stevie Stinchcomb said there have been a few new folds added into practice.
“We ran a ton last year, but this year, we’re easing into a lot of things, we’ve got some new plays,” Stinchcomb said. “And we’re getting our chemistry back.”
The Lady Buffs have not only been working on plays and chemistry, but on their strength and conditioning as well.
“Usually work out Monday, Wednesday, Friday — we’ve been doing legs every single day,” Elizabeth Milligan said.
“It’s been stressful, and very tiring,” Mariah Guyer added with a laugh.
McAlester finished last season with a trip to the area tournament in last year’s playoffs and look to continue and build on that success.
“I just really want to do good this year,” Milligan said. “I hope we can make it really far and win a lot of games. We’re a more older team, so we’ve been doing it for four years.”
McAlester will boast the score of returning talent, including its senior core, as well as a bevy of fresh new faces along the bench for the Lady Buffs.
And as for they get ready for action once again, Kaydence Beshear said she believes this season will be about going out on the floor with her teammates and going to battle every single night.
“You totally forget about everything, and the adrenaline rush is what I live for,” Beshear said. “I love that.
“This year’s going to be fun, and I’m super excited,” she added.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
