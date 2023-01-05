GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester explodes offensively to opening win at Noble Tournament

When the Lady Buffs got going, they couldn't be stopped.
McAlester faced off against Norman JV for its opening game in the Dental Lodge Classic in Noble on Thursday, where the Lady Buffs exploded offensively for the 50-33 win and advancing to the semifinals.
The two teams began the game in a back-and-forth battle, trading scores in the game’s opening minutes. But at the end of the quarter, it’d be the Lady Buffs taking an 10-6 lead heading into the second period.
Jada Ponce and Bailey Marshall got McAlester moving in the next period with foul shots, with Avery Alberson adding in a bucket the next time down the floor. Marshall next nabbed another two points from the block, but Norman responded with a three to cut into the lead.
Katie Allen had an answer for the Lady Buffs with a triple of her own, with Jayda Holiman driving for two more points on the next possession. Allen next drilled another three, propelling McAlester further into the lead.
The Lady Tigers rattled off a quick four-point run, but McAlester broke it up with a free throw from Ti’Heiress Davis to make it a 27-15 lead for the Lady Buffs at the half.
Holiman nabbed back-to-back scores to open the second half for McAlester, but the Lady Tigers answered with a 5-0 to cut the Lady Buffs’ lead down to single digits with under four minutes left in the third quarter.
But Holiman had a response for McAlester, rattling off a 5-0 run of her own to push the Lady Buffs back into a double-digit lead. Davis added in a cleanup bucket of her own, with Holiman sprinting to another driving score the next possession on the way to a 40-24 lead over the Lady Tigers.
Allen drilled a triple for the Lady Buffs to start the fourth quarter, followed by another post-up from Davis for two more points. Norman looked to answer, but it wouldn't be enough as McAlester kept the accelerator to the floor on the way to the win.
Holiman and Allen led the way for McAlester with 13 points each, followed by Davis with eight points, Marshall with six points, Ponce with four points, with Beaudee Nystrom and Avery Alberson combining for six points to round out scoring for the Lady Buffs.
McAlester moves into the semifinal round with the victory, and will advance to play the winner between Blanchard and Perkins — which was set for 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Buffs will tip off at 4 p.m. on Friday with a chance to advance to the tournament finals.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
