GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester defeats Ponca City, advances to Tahlequah Tournament semis

TAHLEQUAH — The Lady Buffs blasted out of the gate and never looked back.
McAlester faced off against Ponca City in the opening round of the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament on Thursday, where the Lady Buffs powered out to a 64-42 win to advance to the semifinal round.
The Lady Buffs got back-to-back triple from Jayda Holiman and Katie Allen to start the game on the way to a 7-0 early lead. But Ponca City answered with four quick points to cut into the deficit.
But McAlester responded in kind, with points from Holiman and Allen leading to a 19-14 Lady Buff lead after the opening quarter.
Ti’Heiress Davis notched a pair of free throws to start the second, followed by a eurosetp layup from Holiman to force a Ponca City timeout. Jada Ponce added in free throws of her own, with Bailey Marshall following up with a bucket.
McAlester kept up its aggression as it attacked the basket, earning points from Holiman and Marshall and forcing another Ponca timeout with 1:58 to go in the half.
Allen immediately scored an inbound three from the right corner, but the Lady Cats answered with one of their own to keep pace. But Marshall added in back-to-back post ups from the baseline on the way to a 37-22 McAlester lead at the half.
After the locker room break, Kayla Johnson found a driving Ponce to score for the Lady Buffs. But a scoring run from the Lady Cats cut into the McAlester lead. But the Lady Buffs kept pushing, using points from Holiman, Davis, and Allen on the way to a 51-32 lead heading into the final period.
The momentum carried throughout the rest of the game, with the Lady Buffs powering their way to the win.
Holiman led the way with 22 points, followed by Allen with 16 points, Davis with nine points, Marshall with seven points, Ponce with six points, and Kayla Johnson and Claire Milligan with two points each.
McAlester advances to the semifinals with the win, where the Lady Buffs will battle against the host Tahlequah Lady Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
