GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals ready for regional tournament rumble

The road to the Big House continues this week.
The next round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B playoffs is set to begin on Thursday with regional tournament play, and local teams are gearing up to once again face the competition.
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers (24-0) are one of five local Class A-B teams that have advanced to regional tournament play after securing a dominant 72-19 win over Smithville on Saturday.
The win also saw milestone moments as two of Pittsburg’s high-scoring impact players Trinity Wiseman and Catyn Graham were honored for eclipsing 1,000 career points, and coach Jim Jenson recorded his 500th win coaching Oklahoma girls basketball.
But the Lady Panthers are more than their scoring, as they also pride themselves on their level of defense as well.
“Our defense sets the tone early,” Jenson said of efforts this season.
Next up for the B-No. 3 Lady Panthers will be Tupelo. The Lady Tigers (4-12) won their district tournament after notching wins over Graham-Dustin and host Wapanucka.
Kylee Watson led the charge in the district finals with 14 points, while Isabella Neal and Victoria Palmer added 10 points each.
A win for the Lady Panthers would advance Pittsburg to the regional finals on Saturday, and result in an automatic advancement to the area tournament at Wilburton the following week.
Of course, as Jenson as mentioned before, his team is focused on the ultimate prize — and will be doing what they can to see those dreams come to fruition.
“If we’re celebrating a win at the end of the season, it’ll be much better,” he said.
Here is the complete Class A-B regional bracket for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian vs. Dewar, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Stuart vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Drumright vs. Regent Prep, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT DEPEW
G3: Quapaw vs. Cave Springs, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Depew vs. Foyil, 6:30 p.m.
AT KONAWA
G4: Canadian vs. Gore, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Vanoss vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT KONAWA
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT KONAWA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT ALLEN
G3: Stonewall vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Crowder vs. Velma-Alma, 6:30 p.m.
AT BYNG
G4: Clayton vs. Tushka, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Caddo vs. Rock Creek, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT BYNG
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT BYNG
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT RED OAK
G3: Gans vs. Porter, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Red Oak vs. Webbers Falls, 6:30 p.m.
AT QUINTON
G4: Rattan vs. Quinton, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Wright City vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT QUINTON
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT QUINTON
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT PITTSBURG
G3: Smithville vs. Wapanucka, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Pittsburg vs. Tupelo, 6:30 p.m.
AT MOSS
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Mill Creek, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Leflore vs. Caney, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
