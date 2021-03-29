GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals named to OGBCA All State roster

The all-state selections have been announced.
Several locals were named to 2021 Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All State honors over the weekend, with three players and an assistant coach being named to the rosters.
First, three local basketball players — Ashton Hackler and Jaylee Moore of Hartshorne and Kye Stone of Kiowa — were named as members of the 2021 Small East All State team.
Hackler and Moore were two dynamic forces for the Lady Miners this season. The pair helped lead Hartshorne to its fourth-striaght state basketball tournament appearance, falling just one-point to Silo in the state quarterfinals round.
Hackler finished the season averaging 22.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Moore averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in her final season.
Stone was another formidable player for the Cowgirls, helping lead Kiowa to its first state title game in program history. The Cowgirls fell 67-60 to Lomega in the championship game.
Stone averaged 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and one block per game for her senior season.
But players weren’t the only ones awarded accolades by the OGBCA, as Hartshorne’s Shane Hackler was named the East Assistant Coach of the Year, joining Jones’ Penny Young from the West.
The OGBCA Small East All State team is set to be coached by Jonathon Hurt from Vanoss and Doug Scott from Ripley.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
