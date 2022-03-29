The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association named its list of honorees of 2022 All State team members and award winners — with multiple locals being awarded.
Three local players were honored as Crowder’s Maggie Sockey, Pittsburg’s Trinity Wiseman, and McAlester’s Stevie Stinchcomb were all selected to their respective All State teams.
On the Small East team, both Sockey and Wiseman were listed.
Sockey averaged 22.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 steals per game during the 2021-2022 season. She helped propel the Demonettes into a deep playoff run into an area tournament appearance. Sockey has signed to play college hoops for Oral Roberts University next season.
Wiseman was a facilitating force for the Lady Panthers, averaging 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game as Pittsburg took home the Class B State Championship — the first state championship for the school in any sport.
On the Large East team, Stevie Stinchcomb earned her spot with her efforts during the 2021-2022 season. She averaged 17.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 3.5 steals per game as she helped lead the Lady Buffs to the Class 5A State Championship — the first for the school in more than a decade and fourth state title overall.
The student-athletes weren’t the only ones earning awards as three area coaches were also named as honorees.
McAlester’s Jarrod Owen and Pittsburg’s Jim Jenson were both named as Region Coaches of the Year for the Southeast region, with Jenson named for the small school slot and Owen as the large school winner.
In addition to those awards, two local coaches were also named as part of the tandem that will coach the All State teams.
For the Small East team, Crowder’s Ashley Rush was named to coach alongside Dale’s Eric Smith. And for the Large East team, Owen was slotted to coach alongside Josh Berry from Sand Springs.
Here is the complete list of local OGBCA All State honorees and award winners:
SMALL EAST
Maggie Sockey, Crowder
Trinity Wiseman, Pittsburg
LARGE EAST
Stevie Stinchcomb, McAlester
SOUTHEAST REGION COACH OF THE YEAR
SMALL
Jim Jenson, Pittsburg
LARGE
Jarrod Owen, McAlester
ALL STATE COACHES
SMALL EAST
Ashley Rush, Crowder
LARGE EAST
Jarrod Owen, McAlester
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.