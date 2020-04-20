GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals named to OGBCA All Region and All State teams

KEVIN HARVISON | Staff photoMcAlester's BreNae Rhone was among several area athletes named to OGBCA All Region and All Star teams for their work during the 2019-2020 season.

The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association has named members of its All Region and All State teams for the 2019-2020 season, with several local names being honored.

McAlester’s BreNae Rhone and Wilburton’s Shaina Spears were named to All Region teams in their respective categories.

Rhone and the Lady Buffs made waves throughout the season, battling through tough games and powering over quality opponents. Rhone’s tenacity and competitive nature was a key piece in the McAlester game plan. However, an injury kept the senior Rhone from playing in her final game, a regional tilt against Claremore.

Spears and the Lady Diggers fought through the challenges of the season, and made a gritty run through the playoffs. After a tough loss in the district championship, Spears helped lead Wilburton through the consolation bracket and winning the regional consolation title. The season would come to an end in the area tournament in a razor-thin battle with Luther.

Hartshorne’s Holli Lindley and Kinta’s Jaclyn Shaffer were both named to the All State teams in the Small School East category.

Lindley and the Lady Miners have been dominating the competition all season long. As the playoffs began, Lindley and her teammates led Hartshorne to decisive district and regional titles. After a tough loss in the area finals, the Lady Miners bounced back the next night to earn a birth in the state tournament.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the OSSAA canceled the state tournaments and Hartshorne’s season abruptly ended.

Shaffer helped lead the Lady Eagles throughout the season. Once entering the playoffs, Shaffer and Kinta won districts, battled through a tough regional tournament to earn runner-up honors, and pushed through to the area consolation semifinals vs. McCurtain.

Here is a complete list of the OGBCA All Region and All State teams:

2020 OGBCA ALL REGION TEAM

SMALL EAST

Shaina Spears, Wilburton

Teeronie McCann, Silo

Kynsey Dixon, Caddo

Tanner Moore, Paden

Kinsey Nix, Allen

Alena Sly, Frontier

Jasmine Russel, Agra

Lydia Pipins, Bluejacket

Maddie Curtis, Rejoice Christian

Kylea Terrell, Warner

LARGE EAST

Rylie Loonie, Pryor

Armani Reed, Booker T. Washington

Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah

Ryley Beard, Ponca City

BreNae Rhone, McAlester

Devih Wright, Will Rogers

Meagan Cyr, Bishop Kelley

Hanna Duin, Broken Arrow

Taylor Hight, Skiatook

Matina Aeschiliman, Skiatook

2020 OGBCA ALL STATE

SMALL SCHOOL ALL STATE EAST

Holli Lindley, Hartshorne

Tafv Harjo, Strother

MaKenna Murdock, McCurtain

Lindy Nowakowski, Dale

Cierra Axton, Battiest

Sydnie Womack, Howe

Chloe Brinlee, Latta

Kylie Wolfe, Strother

Ashley Johnson, Whitesboro

Zoe Nation, Howe

Shayni Green, Okay

Abbie Long, Preston

Savannah Macom, Porum

Hannah McCormack, Cameron

Jaclyn Shaffer, Kinta

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

