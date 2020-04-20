GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals named to OGBCA All Region and All State teams

The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association has named members of its All Region and All State teams for the 2019-2020 season, with several local names being honored.
McAlester’s BreNae Rhone and Wilburton’s Shaina Spears were named to All Region teams in their respective categories.
Rhone and the Lady Buffs made waves throughout the season, battling through tough games and powering over quality opponents. Rhone’s tenacity and competitive nature was a key piece in the McAlester game plan. However, an injury kept the senior Rhone from playing in her final game, a regional tilt against Claremore.
Spears and the Lady Diggers fought through the challenges of the season, and made a gritty run through the playoffs. After a tough loss in the district championship, Spears helped lead Wilburton through the consolation bracket and winning the regional consolation title. The season would come to an end in the area tournament in a razor-thin battle with Luther.
Hartshorne’s Holli Lindley and Kinta’s Jaclyn Shaffer were both named to the All State teams in the Small School East category.
Lindley and the Lady Miners have been dominating the competition all season long. As the playoffs began, Lindley and her teammates led Hartshorne to decisive district and regional titles. After a tough loss in the area finals, the Lady Miners bounced back the next night to earn a birth in the state tournament.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the OSSAA canceled the state tournaments and Hartshorne’s season abruptly ended.
Shaffer helped lead the Lady Eagles throughout the season. Once entering the playoffs, Shaffer and Kinta won districts, battled through a tough regional tournament to earn runner-up honors, and pushed through to the area consolation semifinals vs. McCurtain.
Here is a complete list of the OGBCA All Region and All State teams:
2020 OGBCA ALL REGION TEAM
SMALL EAST
Shaina Spears, Wilburton
Teeronie McCann, Silo
Kynsey Dixon, Caddo
Tanner Moore, Paden
Kinsey Nix, Allen
Alena Sly, Frontier
Jasmine Russel, Agra
Lydia Pipins, Bluejacket
Maddie Curtis, Rejoice Christian
Kylea Terrell, Warner
LARGE EAST
Rylie Loonie, Pryor
Armani Reed, Booker T. Washington
Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah
Ryley Beard, Ponca City
BreNae Rhone, McAlester
Devih Wright, Will Rogers
Meagan Cyr, Bishop Kelley
Hanna Duin, Broken Arrow
Taylor Hight, Skiatook
Matina Aeschiliman, Skiatook
2020 OGBCA ALL STATE
SMALL SCHOOL ALL STATE EAST
Holli Lindley, Hartshorne
Tafv Harjo, Strother
MaKenna Murdock, McCurtain
Lindy Nowakowski, Dale
Cierra Axton, Battiest
Sydnie Womack, Howe
Chloe Brinlee, Latta
Kylie Wolfe, Strother
Ashley Johnson, Whitesboro
Zoe Nation, Howe
Shayni Green, Okay
Abbie Long, Preston
Savannah Macom, Porum
Hannah McCormack, Cameron
Jaclyn Shaffer, Kinta
