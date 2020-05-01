GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals named to OCA All State team

Two local players were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All State girls basketball teams.
The OCA announced its list for All State honors, sectioned into small and large schools in both the east and the west.
Hartshorne’s Holli Lindley came back from injury to help lead the Lady Miners to a 22-5 record, scoring 14.1 points and gathering 6.8 rebounds per game. She was selected to the Black Diamond All Conference team, and helped Hartshorne through the playoffs, qualifying for a state tournament bid.
Jaclyn Shaffer and the Kinta Lady Eagles saw many successes this season. Averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, Shaffer was named to the Rock Island All Conference team, and helped lead her team through the playoffs. They Lady Eagles won a district title and regional runner-up before ending the season in the area consolation semifinals.
Here is the complete list of the Small School East All State team:
SMALL SCHOOL EAST
Lexy Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah
Holli Lindley, Hartshorne
Tafv Harjo, Strother
Makenna Murdock, McCurtain
Autumn Hines, Adair
Sydnie Womack, Howe
Grace Johnson, Adair
Chloe Brinlee, Latta
Cierra Axton, Battiest
Jaclyn Shaffer, Kinta
