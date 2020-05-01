GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals named to OCA All State team

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoHartshorne's Holli Lindley joined Kinta's Jaclyn Shaffer as selections to the OCA All State Small Schools East team for their efforts and accomplishments this season.

Two local players were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All State girls basketball teams.

The OCA announced its list for All State honors, sectioned into small and large schools in both the east and the west.

Hartshorne’s Holli Lindley came back from injury to help lead the Lady Miners to a 22-5 record, scoring 14.1 points and gathering 6.8 rebounds per game. She was selected to the Black Diamond All Conference team, and helped Hartshorne through the playoffs, qualifying for a state tournament bid.

Jaclyn Shaffer and the Kinta Lady Eagles saw many successes this season. Averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, Shaffer was named to the Rock Island All Conference team, and helped lead her team through the playoffs. They Lady Eagles won a district title and regional runner-up before ending the season in the area consolation semifinals.

Here is the complete list of the Small School East All State team:

SMALL SCHOOL EAST

Lexy Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah

Holli Lindley, Hartshorne

Tafv Harjo, Strother

Makenna Murdock, McCurtain

Autumn Hines, Adair

Sydnie Womack, Howe

Grace Johnson, Adair

Chloe Brinlee, Latta

Cierra Axton, Battiest

Jaclyn Shaffer, Kinta

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

Tags

Recommended for you