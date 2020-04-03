GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals highlight Black Diamond All Conference team

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoAshton Hackler joins several of her teammates and other locals named to the Black Diamond All Conference teams.

The Black Diamond Conference has released its list of all conference honors for girls basketball, which includes several local names.

Players from Wilburton, Hartshorne, and Talihina were named to the first and second teams for achievements during the 2019-2020 basketball season.

The Lady Diggers had a competitive season, fighting through the playoffs for an area tournament appearance. Talihina also had a competitive season and made a playoff run to the regional tournament.

The Lady Miners had a very successful season, losing only one game in the playoffs and culminating in a state tournament berth.

Here is a complete list of the all conference team:

Holli Lindley, Hartshorne

Ashton Hackler, Hartshorne

Jaylee Moore, Hartshorne

Ozzlyn Lightle, Hartshorne

Mika Scott, Pocola

Emma Damato, Pocola

Kail Chitwood, Pocola

Kylee Smith, Pocola

Shaina Spears, Wilburton

Dayton Holland, Talihina

Shaye Barron, Talihina

Raylee Parker, Stigler

Chloee Smith, Stigler

Shaelena Bacon, Heavener

Cally Watkins, Heavener

Milaya Roddley, Heavener

SECOND TEAM

Taylor Stufflebean, Hartshorne

Courtney Senisbaugh, Hartshorne

Sydnee Vanderburg, Wilburton

Jenna Hulsey, Wilburton

Kenna Chitwood, Pocola

Saylee Smith, Stigler

Mattie Self, Stigler

Savannah Seymore, Stigler

Sammie Jo Taylor, Heavener

Morgan Smith, Heavener

