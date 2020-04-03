GIRLS BASKETBALL: Locals highlight Black Diamond All Conference team

The Black Diamond Conference has released its list of all conference honors for girls basketball, which includes several local names.
Players from Wilburton, Hartshorne, and Talihina were named to the first and second teams for achievements during the 2019-2020 basketball season.
The Lady Diggers had a competitive season, fighting through the playoffs for an area tournament appearance. Talihina also had a competitive season and made a playoff run to the regional tournament.
The Lady Miners had a very successful season, losing only one game in the playoffs and culminating in a state tournament berth.
Here is a complete list of the all conference team:
Holli Lindley, Hartshorne
Ashton Hackler, Hartshorne
Jaylee Moore, Hartshorne
Ozzlyn Lightle, Hartshorne
Mika Scott, Pocola
Emma Damato, Pocola
Kail Chitwood, Pocola
Kylee Smith, Pocola
Shaina Spears, Wilburton
Dayton Holland, Talihina
Shaye Barron, Talihina
Raylee Parker, Stigler
Chloee Smith, Stigler
Shaelena Bacon, Heavener
Cally Watkins, Heavener
Milaya Roddley, Heavener
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Stufflebean, Hartshorne
Courtney Senisbaugh, Hartshorne
Sydnee Vanderburg, Wilburton
Jenna Hulsey, Wilburton
Kenna Chitwood, Pocola
Saylee Smith, Stigler
Mattie Self, Stigler
Savannah Seymore, Stigler
Sammie Jo Taylor, Heavener
Morgan Smith, Heavener
