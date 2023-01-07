NOBLE — The Lady Buffs and Lady Jays were in a fight to the finish.
McAlester took on Guthire in the Dental Lodge Classic finals in Noble on Saturday, where the Lady Buffs fell in a 48-43 nail-biter to be named tournament runners-up.
Guthrie struck first with points from Anjewl Murillo and Ania Morgan, but McAlester struck right back with a a pair of triples from Katie Allen and free throws from Jayda Holiman and Jada Ponce to propel the Lady Buffs out into the lead.
Holiman later added in a driving score and Allen sank another three, giving McAlester the 14-6 lead after the opening quarter.
The Lady Jays got two quick scores to open the second quarter, but the Lady Buffs continued to have an answer. Jalen Spears drained a shot from beyond the arc, with Marshall adding a post-up score on the next offensive possession.
Guthrie looked to cut into the lead, but a backdoor cut-and-score for Allen and a buzzer-beating triple from Holiman gave McAlester the 25-16 lead at the half.
On the other side of the break, Guthrie hit the accelerator on the offensive side of the floor — using a 17-5 run to take a 33-30 lead over the Lady Buffs heading into the final quarter.
McAlester wasn’t done yet, and used buckets from Holiman, Bailey Marshall, and Spears to jump back into a four-point lead midway through the fourth. But the Lady Jays answered with a 12-2 run to take a 46-41 lead as McAlester called a timeout with 42.1 second remaining.
Holiman nailed a jumper to cut into the deficit once again, but McAlester would be forced to foul on the defensive end. The Lady Jays sank their foul shots, securing away the win.
Allen led the way for the Lady Buffs with 14 points, followed by Holiman with 13 points, Spears with eight points, and Ponce and Marshall with four points each.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will hit the road again as they travel to Tulsa to face Bishop Kelley on Tuesday before returning home to host Durant on Friday.
Here’s a look at local area girls basketball teams in action on Saturday. This post will be updated as scores are reported:
RICHIE PETERS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT AT WELEETKA
Wetumka 53, Canadian 45 (Championship game)
MOSS PIRATE INVITATIONAL
Kiowa 33, Moss 23 (Third place game)
STRINGTOWN SHOOTOUT
Savanna over Moyers (Third place game)
ACHILLE RED RIVER SHOOTOUT
Achille 44, Pitt JV 41 (Third place game)
FARMERS STATE BANK HARDWOOD TOURNAMENT AT QUINTON
Quinton 76, LeFlore 32 (Third place game)
WARNER EAGLE CHEROKEE CLASSIC
Keys 50, Wilburton 34 (Seventh place game)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
