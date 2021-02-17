GIRLS BASKETBALL: Local teams prepare for Class 2A district games

Editor's note: the online edition to these stories has been updated to show correct dates and start times after games were pushed back due to winter weather.
The playoffs have arrived.
Postseason play is on the way for four more area teams, as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A district games are set for this Thursday and Friday.
Canadian, Hartshorne, Wilburton, and Savanna will all begin their playoff journeys this week, and — because of the format — will automatically receive a bid into the next round at regionals.
Where they will be slotted, however, is determined by how they perform in district play. And many of the local teams — Hartshorne, Wilburton, and Canadian — will have the advantage of playing on their home court.
And there are chances that these teams can meet each other at different points throughout the postseason. That's why Canadian coach Bo Bedford had previously mentioned how beneficial it is to play against other local teams during the season, because it helps strengthen both teams.
“Oh, it does. It does,” he said. “It has to…you’re going to see them again in the playoffs.”
And speaking of the Lady Cougars, Bedford had also talked about the excitement of playing in the postseason with every team having the chance to do something special for their schools and communities.
“We’re looking at making a pretty good run and go further in the postseason this year,” Bedford said. “With the athletes that we have, I think we can do that this year.”
The OSSAA’s postseason COVID health and safety protocols and procedures will continue to be in effect. Those measures include masks being required for all coaches, spectators, and any participants not actively involved in the contest.
Capacity will also be set to 50% in all venues, and social distancing will be required as well. Facilities will be cleaned between each contest and session, unless the same two schools are participating in the next contest.
If, at any point in the playoffs, a team who has qualified for the next round becomes unable to participate due to COVID, that team’s opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
Here are the games and tipoff times for local teams for the OSSAA Class 2A district games:
GIRLS
AREA IV
DISTRICT 2 AT CANADIAN
Canadian vs. Okemah, Tues. 6 p.m. (Both advance to regional)
DISTRICT 4 AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne vs. Coalgate, Mon. 6 p.m. (Both advance to regional)
DISTRICT 8 AT WILBURTON
Wilburton vs. Savanna, Mon. 6 p.m. (Both advance to regional)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
