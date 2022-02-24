Teams continue working this week toward the ultimate goal of reaching the state tournament.
Oklahoma’s Class 2A area tournament faced some time changes due to impending winter weather as teams aim for reaching the Big House — but Hartshorne girls basketball coach Shane Hackler said his team’s goal is simple.
“The goal is to stay healthy, work hard,” Hackler said. “If you do that, you’ve got a good shot.”
Hartshorne has produced six college basketball players and five all-state players in the past four years with state tournament appearances in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Hackler said that string of success motivates this year’s team to make a return trip — and faces challenges in order to achieve that.
“We’ve had some injuries this year and had some kids quarantined so we haven’t had more than 2 or 3 games with our starting five out there,” Hackler said.
Alanna Williams missed some time this season with a rolled ankle, but seemed back on seemed back in good health in last week’s 55-26 district championship win against Panama.
The sophomore poured in 17 points to go with six rebounds and four assists — and added some steals in Hartshorne’s stifling trap defense that fueled the victory.
Courtnee Sensibaugh also went off in the district title game with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Trinity Wood showed off her range with four 3-pointers in last week’s victory.
Hartshorne’s starters also seemed to get in a defensive groove despite a slow start against Panama. The Lady Miners’s starters gave up 12 points in the opening quarter, but held their opponent to less than five points in the next two periods and shut them out in the fourth.
Hackler said Hartshorne just needed to get focused — and the performance indicates the team is capable of more.
“It gives us hope and the regionals is here in Hartshorne so that gives us a big advantage,” Hackler said. “We’re shooting around while other teams are driving up here and we got the home advantage and practice here everyday.”
Hartshorne (14-8) advanced to play Wilburton (8-15) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hartshorne in the regional winners’ bracket. Wilburton ran away with a 49-27 win the District 7 championship last week and previously fell short against Hartshorne with losses of 56-39 and 36-26.
The winner advances to the 6:30 p.m. Monday regional championship game to play the winner between 2A-No. 8 Silo (19-7) and Savanna (9-11) — which took a 59-53 district win against Haworth entering the matchup at the Silo sub-site.
Saturday’s consolation games are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The consolation championships is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday at Hartshorne, with the winner advancing to the area tournament.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.