GIRLS BASKETBALL: Local teams prep for postseason play

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoPittsburg is one of many local teams that will be starting their playoff journey with the upcoming OSSAA district tournaments.

The road to Oklahoma City is about to begin.

Teams across the state will be embarking on their postseason journeys with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments kick off the basketball playoffs.

One of those teams dreaming of making a run is the B-No. 3 Pittsburg Lady Panthers. After winning the Pitt 8 Conference title, the Lady Panthers secured three different tournament championships this season.

But coach Jim Jenson said there’s one tournament in particular he really wants to see the team win.

“It’s a good start,” he said. “Now, if we’re talking about a tournament win at the end of season, it’d be a lot better.”

Pittsburg has many high-scoring threats on the roster, including the likes of Trinity Wiseman, Tori Kilburn, Katie Allen, Camryn and Catyn Graham. The explosive offense is paired with stifling defensive efforts the entire length of the floor, helping lead the team through an undefeated regular season.

And the Lady Panthers have been doing it against some really tough competition. Jenson said that’s why he’s thankful for the schedule his team has played, because it all prepares them for the big moments in the postseason.

“It’s great preparation. The tournament at Earlsboro was amazing with three ranked teams, and then (Pitt 8),” Jenson said. “The Pitt 8 has over the years been a tournament of upsets at any given time…It was good for our kids to see that and play in that setting.”

The OSSAA Class A-B district tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 10-12, with each district’s champion and runner-up advancing to the regional tournament the following week.

Here is the complete Class A-B district tournament brackets for local girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

DISTRICT 1 AT STUART

FRIDAY

G1: Summit Christian vs. Porum, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Stuart, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS

FRIDAY

G1: Konawa vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m.

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL

FRIDAY

G1: Stonewall vs. Davenport, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER

FRIDAY

G1: Wetumka vs. Quinton, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS B

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG

FRIDAY

G1: Smithville vs. Victory Life, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN

THURSDAY

G1: Leflore vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Calvin vs. Buffalo Valley, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO

THURSDAY

G1: Whitesboro vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Boswell vs. Moyers, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA

THURSDAY

G1: Coleman vs. Eagletown, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Kiowa vs. Achille, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m.

