GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Buffs set to compete in Shawnee Invitational

The Lady Buffs are back in business.
McAlester will take to the road for three days of basketball on Jan. 21-23 as they compete in the Shawnee Invitational Tournament.
The 5A-No. 20 Lady Buffs’ first matchup will take place at noon on Thursday as they face off against 6A-No. 19 Broken Arrow. Should McAlester take the win, they will next play at 4 p.m. on Friday, and will play at 9 a.m. on Friday with a loss.
The Lady Buffs have already upset a fellow ranked opponent this season after they defeated then-5A-No. 7 Will Rogers 46-41 on Dec. 12.
For those planning on attending the game, Shawnee Public Schools have instituted COVID-19 health and safety protocols for indoor sports, including basketball.
Fan attendance is limited, and masks are required inside all Shawnee facilities. SPS emphasized that everyone must wear a mask except when eating and/or drinking, and that failure to comply with this policy will result in persons being asked to leave without refund.
Here is the list of games and times for the Shawnee Invitational Tournament:
THURSDAY
G1: El Reno vs. Stillwater, 9 a.m.
G2: Broken Arrow vs. McAlester, 12 p.m.
G3: Sapulpa vs. New Way Academy, 4 p.m.
G4: Shawnee vs. Ardmore, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 9 a.m.
G6: Loswer G4 vs. Loswer G3, 12 p.m.
G7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
G8: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Loser G6 vs. Loser G5, 9 a.m. (Seventh Place)
G10: Winner G6 vs. Winner G5, 12 p.m. (Consolation Championship)
G11: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 4 p.m. (Third Place)
G12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 7 p.m. (Championship)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
