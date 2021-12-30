GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Buffs set for tournament action at Noble

The Lady Buffs are hitting the road to start 2022.
McAlester will travel to Noble to take part in the Dental Lodge Classic on Thursday through Saturday.
The Lady Buffs head into tournament action ranked at No. 5 in Class 5A with a 7-1 record, with wins over fellow ranked teams No. 13 Ardmore and No. 8 Bishop Kelley.
The first opponent for McAlester to begin the tournament will be Bridge Creek. The Bobcats are 1-5 on the season, with their lone win coming from a 45-39 victory over McLoud in the Bethel Tournament on Dec. 11.
The Lady Buffs will face off against Bridge Creek on Thursday with tipoff set for 1 p.m. The winner will advance to play the winner between Noble and Tecumseh at 4 p.m. Friday, while the losers of each game will face off in the 10 a.m. slot.
Here is the complete girls bracket for the Dental Lodge Classic in Noble:
THURSDAY
G1: Noble vs. Tecumseh, 10 a.m.
G2: McAlester vs. Bridge Creek, 1 p.m.
G3: Duncan vs. Perkins, 4 p.m.
G4: Blanchard vs. St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 10 a.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4, 1 p.m.
G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 4 p.m.
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 10 a.m. (Seventh place)
G10: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Consolation champ)
G11: Loser G7 vs. Loser G8, 4 p.m. (Third place)
G12: Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 7 p.m. (Championship)
