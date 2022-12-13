GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Buffs seal nail-biting win over Shawnee

It all came down to the game's final seconds
Sixth-ranked McAlester hosted No. 12 Shawnee inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs used last-second free throws and held on defensively to take a 42-39 win over the Lady Wolves.
Ti’Heiress Davis struck first for McAlester, but Shawnee answered with back-to-back triples to jump out into the lead. Katie Allen and Jayda Holiman followed with points for the Lady Buffs, but the Lady Wolves answered to stay out in front.
But McAlester would have the last word in the opening quarter, using points from Jada Ponce, Bailey Marshall, and Holiman to tie up the game at 11-11.
The Lady Wolves rattled off a run to start the second quarter, with McAlester calling a timeout with 2:23 remaining in the half and trailing by five points.
After the break, the Lady Buffs exploded offensively behind points from Holiman and Kayla Johnson on an 8-0 run to take a 21-18 lead at the half.
Johnson got McAlester moving in the start of the second half with a put-back score, with Holiman following behind the next offensive trip with a driving bucket. She later added another score, followed by a Jada Ponce put-back that gave the Lady Buffs a nine-point lead and forced a Shawnee timeout midway through the third.
Defensive efforts for both teams kept much of the remainder of the quarter scoreless, but it’d be the Lady Buffs taking a 31-22 lead into the final quarter.
Holiman broke open the fourth with a steal and score, but Shawnee responded with a triple and a pair of free throws to cut into the McAlester lead. The Lady Wolves kept the scoring run rolling, trimming the McAlester lead down to one point as the Lady Buffs called timeout with 4:18 remaining.
After trading scores down the stretch, the Lady Buffs found themselves down by one point with 1:11 remaining. But a double dribble committed by Shawnee gave McAlester possession, where Holiman used a cleanup bucket to put the Lady Buffs back out in front with 27 seconds left in the game.
McAlester locked down the court defensively, forcing Shawnee to foul to stop the clock with 7.9 seconds remaining. But Allen sank both of her foul shots, securing the win for the Lady Buffs.
Holiman led the way for McAlester with 21 points, followed by Ponce with eight points, and Davis with five points.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will host Bishop Kelley inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium in the last game before the Christmas break on Friday.
