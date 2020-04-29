GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hartshorne coach reflects on tenure with Lady Miners

Without sports to occupy his current thoughts, the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has given Hartshorne coach Mark Woolard time to reflect on his past years with the Lady Miners.
"When I first took the job, I took a middle school job and was just working part time,” Woolard said. "The group of (current) seniors are the first group I had. They were seventh graders when I got there.”
The Lady Miners have seen a multitude of successes in Woolard’s time at the helm, including several winning seasons and multiple trips to the state basketball tournament.
And Woolard said he thinks it’s because of all of the hard work that his players have put into the program.
"We’ve seen a lot over the years, just trying to get our head above water,” he said. "I wouldn’t have traded our group (for anything).”
But the players aren’t the only reason that Hartshorne has seen so much success in the recent years, according to Woolard. He also attributes it to all of the school and community members.
Without them, Woolard said, things could have looked quite different.
"I’m the most fortunate coach in the state, I promise you that,” Woolard said. “Hartshone is a good, excellent community. The school is unbelievable.”
Woolard also mentioned his right hand man, and fellow coach, Shane Hackler. He said he has been fortunate to have Hackler by his side.
"I needed some young blood in there, somebody to get something done,” Woolard said.
The veteran coach also talked about how the facilities have changed during his tenure. He said he remembered when they were grateful to just have access to Taylor Gym.
But when the citizens of Hartshorne invested in the new Hartshorne Event Center, Miner Country became the center of attention. Now, Woolard said he marvels at his team’s home every time he walks into his office.
"That’s why I’ve been so fortunate. I’ve got to see all of that change,” Woolard said. "To look at where we’re at right now, it’s kind of breath breaking."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
