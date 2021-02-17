Editor's note: the online edition to these stories has been updated to show correct dates and start times after games were pushed back due to winter weather.
These ladies mean business.
Despite the wintery weather, local girls teams around the area are busy preparing for the next round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A and B playoffs, with regional tournament play set to begin on Saturday.
The Crowder Lady Demons are another one of those teams that will be starting regional play after a decisive 70-47 district title win against Clayton. The Lady Demons currently hold a 16-0 record while being ranked as the No. 5 team in Class A.
Coach Ashley Rush has talked about the toughness and grit of her team throughout the season, and said she attributes that to the experience and tenacity that her players bring to the table.
“This is the third year in a row for the same starting five to be playing together. In a year where it’s been a lot of off and on, start and stop with games, we’ve been really able to kind of rely on that,” she said. “(And) our chemistry together, that’s something that you build up over time."
The Lady Demons will be battling against Wright City in the opening round of the Tushka regional at the sub-site of Rattan on Thursday. Rush said they’ve been thrown a curve ball dealing with winter weather impacts for the second week in a row, but said her team is still doing everything it can to be prepared for the next round.
“We’re being proactive on that. We sent scouting reports home with them Saturday after our district game on a couple teams in our regional just so they can be studying those,” Rush said. “We do a film study a day and do a couple questions they’ll have to answer and submit to us coaches. So just trying to learn anywhere that we can."
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers are another one of those local teams who had a strong showing in district play. After winning the title game, coach Matt Henry said he was proud of how the team is coming together as a single unit.
“That makes it hard to key in on one person,” Henry said. “We pass the ball extremely well, and we pass up good looks for even better looks."
The Lady Panthers — who have earned a No. 8 ranking in Class B — will begin regional play in the winners bracket at Henryetta, and will open the tournament with a first-round tilt with South Coffeyville. Henry said that Pittsburg will need to be focused as they take the next step, but believes his team is more than capable of doing just that.
“They’ve tightened down now. They’re really focused, and pay attention to all the small details,” Henry said. “It’s not hard with these guys. We try to really stay one game at a time, and really one practice at a time."
The OSSAA’s postseason COVID health and safety protocols and procedures will continue to be in effect. Those measures include masks being required for all coaches, spectators, and any participants not actively involved in the contest.
Capacity will also be set to 50% in all venues, and social distancing will be required as well. Facilities will be cleaned between each contest and session, unless the same two schools are participating in the next contest.
If, at any point in the playoffs, a team who has qualified for the next round becomes unable to participate due to COVID, that team’s opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
Here are the games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
SATURDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G3: Wayne vs. Arkoma, 1 p.m.
G1: Hydro-Eakly vs. Wister, 6 p.m.
AT ALLEN
G4: Allen vs. Stonewall, 1 p.m.
G2: Quinton vs. Velma-Alma, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Clayton vs. Hayworth, 1 p.m.
G1: Crowder vs. Wright City, 6 p.m.
AT TUSHKA
G4: Rock Creek vs. Tushka, 1 p.m.
G2: Stuart vs. Strother, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Cameron vs. Leflore, 1 p.m.
G1: Red Oak vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Indianola vs. Welch, 1 p.m.
G2: Pittsburg vs. South Coffeyville, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT KIOWA
G3: Battiest vs. Wilson, 1 p.m.
G1: Kiowa vs. Maysville, 6 p.m.
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Stringtown vs. Midway, 1 p.m.
G2: Moyers vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
