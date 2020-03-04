GIRLS BASKETBALL: Competitive Kiowa ready for the big stage

The Cowgirls have been waiting for this for a long time.
Kiowa will see its return to the state tournament for the first time since 2015, and coach James Pannell knows it’s a special moment for him and his team.
“They’re pretty excited,” Pannell said. “The excitement’s high and I’m really proud of them.”
The Cowgirls defeated Ripley in the area consolation finals last week, and Pannell said his team enjoyed the win before getting back to work on Monday.
Kiowa will next face off with Hydro-Eakly during Thursday night’s state quarterfinals. None of the current players on his team have played in a state tournament game, but Pannell thinks that his team will still be ready to meet the challenge.
“They’re great competitors. That’s the best thing about this group,” Pannell said. “They’re such good competitors, so we know they’ll compete. We’ll work hard and let them understand their emotions and everything that surrounds it.”
Kiowa is led by an experienced group of players. Kye Stone, Brasen Hackler, Audrey Johnston, Paige Grimes, and Jacey Meredith make up the Cowgirls’ veteran starters. They also have a deep bench that the Cowgirls can call upon when needed.
Pannell said that his starters and the rest of the team have been playing together a very long time, and that their knowledge of the game is an extremely valuable asset to have.
“They’re a special group” Pannell said. “They’ve grown so much and they continue to get better. They’ve been working toward this goal for a while.”
Pannell admired how hard his team has worked to compete to get them to this moment. He mentioned how special it was for his seniors, who have worked every night for four years to finally punch their ticket for a chance to compete for a gold ball.
“It’s special for them. They deserve it, they’ve earned it. They’ve put in the work,” Pannell said. “They’re good kids, and they’re going to be fun to take (to the state tournament)."
