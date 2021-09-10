GAMEDAY: Top-ranked McAlester rolls to Ada in rivalry game

A long-standing rivalry returns again this week.
Top-ranked McAlester (2-0) plays Friday at rival Ada (0-1) after last year's matchup was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. McAlester's last win in the rivalry came in 2011 after the Cougars took a 42-26 win in 2019 — but Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said this year is different.
“We weren’t very mentally headstrong at that point then,” Mazey said. “We’re a little more headstrong, a little more savvy now…We know what we want. The kids know what we want. It’s just a step for us. It just happens to be a rivalry game.”
McAlester has 31 wins in the 94 meetings with Ada since the rivalry began in 1915.
Ada opened the season with a 27-0 loss to Class 5A No. 9 Ardmore in its first game under new coach Brad O’Steen, who came to Ada after a stint in Lone Grove.
Mazey said he knows O’Steen’s line of work speaks for itself, and that the Cougars have lots of young talent on their roster — but they haven’t quite gelled just yet.
“They’re young. I know coach O’Steen is a good football coach,” Mazey said. “He’s got a lot of good young talent…we’ll get their best. They’re going to be up for our game.”
Quarterback Carter Freeland helms the Ada offense, throwing six passes for 34 yards in this team’s opening game against Ardmore. Senior Tre Ivy leads the receiving group for the Cougars, nabbing a catch for 16 yards last week.
“He spins the ball well. He’s a smart kid, pretty athletic,” Mazey said of Freeland. “He provides another weapon they maybe haven’t had in the past…he’s another weapon that we’ve got to be prepared for.”
Darias Gilmore is the top rusher for Ada with 18 carries for 84 yards so far this year, while Kaden Gallagher has seven carries for 19 yards.
But the Buffaloes have plenty of weapons at their disposal as well.
“We’ve got kids that can score at any given time,” Mazey said. "It doesn’t matter who you put out there right now, we’ve got a good crew of weapons."
O'Steen echoed that statement in an interview with The Ada News.
“They have a very good football team,” O'Steen said. "They’re physical and have a really good running back. The offensive line and defensive line are pretty dang good. Their linebackers, corners and safeties are physical players."
McAlester running back Erik McCarty continues to control the ground game with 20 carries for 268 yards and four scores, followed by Ethan Watkins and Dakota Moton with more than 100 yards apiece and three combined scores.
Quarterback Trent Boatright has thrown for 237 yards and two scores, with Killian Barnes leading the way on the receiving end with three catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Mazey said each game is a step toward the next goal, and it’s important to take each step as they come. So when the Buffs run out onto the field at Koi Ishto Stadium, they’ll have one thought on their minds as they look to spoil the Cougars’ homecoming festivities.
“Win at all costs,” Mazey said. "Just be better, and win.”
