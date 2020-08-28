GAMEDAY: McAlester starts season against Broken Bow

The boys are back.
After months of uncertainty followed by adjustments and adaptations, McAlester football will be returning at 7:30 p.m. Friday night for a Zero Week home game against Broken Bow.
Coach Forrest Mazey said his team was excited not only to be back together but to get to play a real high school game instead of against each other for the first time in months.
“The kids are ready to get to Friday night. I think that’s the biggest anticipation for everybody in town,” Mazey said.
McAlester has seen its share of obstacles to get to the first game of the season with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to impact people across the state and the globe.
Mazey said having to cancel the lone scrimmage against Wagoner last week left the coaching staff with a new feeling, but they are excited about getting to kick off the season earlier than most.
“You’re not necessarily behind, but you feel behind,” Mazey said. “It’s kind of surreal and an unknown feeling…that’s kind of got me feeling different without the scrimmage, but with the same breath, I like to get the action going a little earlier.”
The Buffs will have their work cut out for them as they play host to Class 4A foe Broken Bow, who Mazey has experience playing against during his time at Poteau. The McCurtain County team reached the 4A state quarterfinals for the third-straight year last season, but lost a lot of talent to graduation.
Senior Chandler Fleming returns to the quarterback position after posting 1,000 passing yards and 370 rushing yards with 16 scores last season. He’ll be joined by wideout C.J. Whitfield, who in 2019 totaled 580 receiving yards.
Defensively, JaKobi Neal, Alaska Jeff, and Alan Chavez will be holding the line and attempting to stuff the Buffs.
“I think up front’s the key for us,” Mazey said. “Up front, if you’re anchored by a good offensive line, you’ve got a good chance to be successful.”
Mazey said three returners on the line help give the Buffs the chance to be successful in the form of Jonah Cuevas, Gavin Guthrie, and Quentin Thomas. He said as long as they use their experience and maturity while also helping lead the younger teammates, the Buffs will have all the tools in place on the line.
McAlester will also have fresh faces in different positions, as junior quarterback Trent Boatright will get the nod for the Buffs. But Mazey said they will also utilize the speed and athleticism of sophomore Erik McCarty to their advantage as well.
“Our every-down quarterback will be Trent Boatright, and we’ll obviously have some packages for Erik, because he’s just too athletic to not touch the ball” Mazey said. “I’d like to say we’re in the best shape possible, but we also want to be smart with it too.”
It’s been an uphill battle for the Buffs and all teams across Oklahoma this offseason due to the effects of the coronavirus; It’s changed protocol for how teams practice and play. But Mazey said his team is grateful for the opportunity to get to play, and will be take each week one day at a time.
“We’re working on it today,” Mazey said. “We’re working on being the best we can be today.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
