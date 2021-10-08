GAMEDAY: McAlester sharpening defense ahead of Durant

McAlester continues District 5A-3 play Friday looking to control the flow of the game — by scoring a lot of points, and keeping opponents off the scoreboard as much as possible.
Top-ranked McAlester (5-0, 2-0) is playing host to Durant (0-5, 0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m., and Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said he is proud of the way his team has performed up to this point, but the slate is wiped clean when it’s time to face the next opponent.
“We take it a week at a time,” he said. “We’re at 0-0 after every Friday night. You’re only as good as your next game."
As the Lions come into town, Mazey said one of the main weapons his team will have to look out for is Francisco Avila — the starting fullback for Durant. If they can do that, he believes it’ll help bring the Lions to a halt.
“He’s the cog of their offense. If you can shut him down…stopping him is the key,” Mazey said.
McAlester has been living up to its “Black Death Defense” moniker this season, holding opponents to an average of just 130.4 yards and 6.6 points per game — all while being complemented by an offense that has averaged more than 400 yards and 43.8 points per game.
The Buffs have totaled nearly 300 tackles so far in 2021, averaging 59.8 tackles per game and recording 51 tackles for loss. McAlester has also gathered 11 sacks on the season, averaging a little more than two per game.
Chase Faber has led the way in tackles with 53, followed by Erik McCarty with 31, Garrett Shumway with 29, Dakota Moton with 19, and a whole herd of Buffs followed closely behind.
And the Buffs have been a force in the trenches on both sides of the ball, making them a formidable force for the team they’re lining up against.
“Anytime you control the line of scrimmage, you’re going to have the chance to be successful,” Mazey said. “Offensively, we’re starting to gel a little bit…and we move well up front.”
Mazey said he’s proud of the way the Buffs have continued to come together as a team every week. And as long as they stay focused against the flexbone offense of the Lions and play the McAlester brand of football, they’ll once again find success on the field.
“Just read your keys. If you let your eyes wander, you’re going to have issues,” Mazey said. “We have certain keys we’ll read on defense, and if we stay true to those keys like we do every week, we’ll be okay.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
