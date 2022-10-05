McAlester took a road winlast week to reclaim sole possession atop the state’s rankings, but has another road test against a top-ranked team Thursday.
Top-ranked McAlester continues its two-game road tour this week with a clash with No. 3 Coweta on Thursday night, and the Buffs are looking to take full control of the District 5A-3 lead.
The Buffs are coming off a thrilling 34-33 overtime win on the road at Del City last week, and coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the effort his guys gave to pull out the win.
“I can’t say enough how hard they work,” he said. “We have full belief in what we do, the kids have full belief, the coaches have full belief, and that’s what they did (to win).”
But now they’re operating with a smaller preparation window as McAlester (5-0, 2-0) will play on Thursday this week. Mazey said the key to getting ready in that time frame was rather simple.
“Man, we’ve just got to get healthy in a short week and get back to the daily,” he said.
Coweta (5-0, 2-0) has seen a lot of success itself this season, despite a few setbacks. Starting quarterback Carson Laverty was sidelined with an injury earlier this season, leading to Na’Kylan Starks stepping into the role.
Starks threw for 258 yards and five touchdowns during a 55-13 win over Sapulpa last week. The top targets in the receiving game have been Mason Ford and Justise Grammar, who have combined for more than 300 yards.
In the run game, Lo Lo Bell leads the way with nearly 400 yards and multiple scores.
But the battle-tested Buffs come ready with weapons of their own.
Junior quarterback Caden Lesnau has thrown for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Senior running back and University of Oklahoma commit Erik McCarty leads the ground game with 416 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, followed by Blaze Baugh with 200 yards and a score.
Defensively, the proclaimed “Black Death Defense” has accrued 368 tackles, including 49 tackles for loss in five games. That’s thanks in part to the efforts of McCarty, Brayden Bumphus, Chaz Bradley, Ethan Watkins, Lance Stone, Owen Russell, Malachi Wrice, Will Spears, Jayden Shumway, and Garrett Shumway — all who have recorded 20-plus tackles.
McAlester’s defense also earned 17 sacks, while Bradley has racked up four interceptions.
It’s defense that led to the Buffs’ 33-2 win over the Tigers last season, and what has been a healthy compliment to the high-powered offense. And once again, many eyes in the state will be on the game in Coweta as McAlester looks to keep a firm hand on the steering wheel in District 5A-3.
But McCarty said after last week’s win that the Buffs never lose their cool, and stay composed in big games.
McCarty said McAlester’s coach harps on the team to “stay the course” and stay hungry in pursuit of their ultimate goals.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, it doesn’t matter if it’s the best 6A or the best single A, it don’t matter, man,” McCarty said. “We’re going to fight down to the wire, that’s how we play. That’s McAlester Buffalo football. We’re physical, we fight together, and we fight hard.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
