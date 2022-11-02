The Buffs know what’s at stake this week.
McAlester will host Glenpool at Hook Eales Stadium in the final game of the regular season on Thursday, where the Buffs will battle in the final push before the playoffs.
The Buffs (7-2, 4-2) are coming off a tough one-point loss on the road last week, and coach Forrest Mazey said it would be a testament to his team how they bounce back this week.
“They can be as good as they want to be,” he said. “And we’re going to be here coaching until we’re done as a team.”
McAlester is poised to take a third-place finish in the district with a win, and they’ll have to accomplish it against the Warriors (5-4, 3-3) on Senior Night.
Rueger Tatum leads Glenpool at quarterback, throwing for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns. Damicah Woods and Ashton Gorbet lead the receivers, combining for nearly 300 yards and a pair of scores.
Woods is also the top rusher for the Warriors, earning more than 200 yards and notching three scores.
But on the other side of the ball will be the Buffs, with a defense that holds teams to an average of 217 yards per game — while also out gaining opponents on offense with an average of nearly 388 yards per game.
It’ll be the last night for the McAlester seniors to play on their home field at Hook Eales Stadium, and the Buffs will be looking to end their career at home with a bang.
The Buffs would solidify their spot in the playoffs with a win, setting up a potential Class 5A 2021 State Championship rematch with Collinsville if the Cardinals take a win over Claremore this week. And a loss would potentially lead to the Buffs being knocked out of the playoffs.
But to do that and propel McAlester forward, Mazey said it’ll be up to that senior leadership to take control and punch their ticket to the postseason.
“Me and the seniors have to fix it,” he said. “Because ultimately, they’re going to have to decide what their leadership does with this team. They’re either going to move forward and do what they need to do…they have to choose (how they move forward).”
